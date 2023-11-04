14 Jahre Fame
4. Nov. 2023
Süddeutschlands größte & erfolgreichste Gay-Party feiert Geburtstag
14 Jahre Fame
– 14 Jahre mit Euch. Was vor 14 Jahren als "einmalige Party-Idee" begann, ist heute die mit Abstand erfolgreichste Gay-Partyreihe in Süddeutschland.
Es wird die Party des Jahres 2023 – das ist ein Versprechen! Der ultimative Gay-Hotspot in Süddeutschland. Mit DJ CK (Sexy Köln) und DJ Soulstar (Perfect Lovers), einer Opening-Show, gigantischer Lasershow, CO2
-Kanonen, Live Shows und Walking Acts... Quelle: Fame18. Nov | ab 23 Uhr | Club Proton, Königstr. 49, Stuttgart
www.fame-party.de