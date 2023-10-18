Fame Halloween

Quickie vom 18. Okt. 2023, eingestellt von Rian
party : stuttgart  |   Die FAME-Party ist zurück im Boschareal. Das Highlight in einer der eindrucksvollsten Eventlocations in Stuttgart: Wir feiern vor dem Feiertag im stylishen Club Mash.

DJs of the Night: DJ Steve Turner (Fame / ProTon) und DJ Daddy K (Penthouse Stuttgart)

Halloween-Verkleidung wird gerne gesehen aber ist natürlich nicht verpflichtend.

31. Okt | ab 22 Uhr | Mash, Forststraße 7, Stuttgart

Infos » www.fame-party.de
